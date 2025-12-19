Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Thursday that Smyth will be signed from the practice squad to the active roster in advance of Sunday's game against the Jets, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Smyth has exhausted his practice-squad elevations after appearing in each of New Orleans' last three games, in which span he converted four of five field-goal attempts and all five of his extra-point tries. He'll remain the Saints' starting kicker for the remainder of the regular season and work to continue displaying consistency.