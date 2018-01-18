Saints' Chase Daniel: Enters unrestricted free agency this offseason
Daniel played in just one game this season but did not attempt a pass.
Daniel signed with the Saints this offseason but did not play a meaningful snap as the backup to Drew Brees, who has missed just two games in his 12 seasons in New Orleans. Daniel is an unrestricted free agent this offseason but entering his ninth NFL season having attempted only 78 career passes, Daniel will almost certainly remain a backup with whatever team he signs.
