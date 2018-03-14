Daniel agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Daniel will receive $7 million guaranteed in the deal, which is voidable after one year in the event the veteran quarterback wants to test the open market. Regarded as one of the better backups in the NFL since going undrafted out of Missouri in 2009, Daniel hasn't seen much action during his attempting just 78 passes over 10 seasons. He'll replace Mike Glennon as the No. 2 signal caller on the depth chart behind starter Mitchell Trubisky in Chicago, while Taysom Hill climbs the depth chart in New Orleans and is locked in as the top backup to the newly re-signed Drew Brees.