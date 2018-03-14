Saints' Chase Daniel: Inks two-year deal with Chicago
Daniel agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Daniel will receive $7 million guaranteed in the deal, which is voidable after one year in the event the veteran quarterback wants to test the open market. Regarded as one of the better backups in the NFL since going undrafted out of Missouri in 2009, Daniel hasn't seen much action during his attempting just 78 passes over 10 seasons. He'll replace Mike Glennon as the No. 2 signal caller on the depth chart behind starter Mitchell Trubisky in Chicago, while Taysom Hill climbs the depth chart in New Orleans and is locked in as the top backup to the newly re-signed Drew Brees.
More News
-
Saints' Chase Daniel: Enters unrestricted free agency this offseason•
-
Saints' Chase Daniel: Returns to full practice•
-
Saints' Chase Daniel: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Saints' Chase Daniel: Makes preseason start•
-
Saints' Chase Daniel: Likely starting Thursday•
-
Saints' Chase Daniel: Signs with Saints•
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...