Daniel will likely start Thursday's preseason game at Cleveland, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.

There's an expectation Drew Brees sits out the Saints' exhibition opener, thereby handing the keys to the offense to Daniel. With just 78 career passes under his belt, Daniel has still completed 65.4 percent of them for 480 yards, one touchdown and one interception, which equates to an 81.1 quarterback rating.