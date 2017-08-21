Daniel completed seven of 12 passes for 80 yards in Sunday's preseason win against the Chargers.

Daniel looked steady, delivering some short passes that gave his receivers some opportunities to turn up field for big gains. The veteran, entering his ninth season, has yet to get any extended looks during his career, but finds himself in a familiar scheme in New Orleans. Drew Brees has been durable during his time in New Orleans, but any time a quarterback gets up there in age, it doesn't hurt to keep tabs on his backup.