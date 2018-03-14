Daniel agreed to terms Wednesday with the Bears on a two-year, $10 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Daniel will receive $7 million guaranteed in the deal, which is voidable after one year in the event the veteran quarterback wants to test the open market. Regarded as one of the better backups in the NFL since going undrafted out of Missouri in 2009, Daniel has had the luxury of playing behind durable starters over his 10 seasons, attempting just 78 passes over that span. He'll replace the departed Mike Glennon as the No. 2 signal caller on the depth chart behind Mitchell Trubisky in Chicago.