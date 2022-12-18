site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: saints-chase-hansen-activated-from-injured-reserve | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Saints' Chase Hansen: Activated from injured reserve
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 17, 2022
at
10:02 pm ET
•
1 min read
The
Saints activated Hansen from injured reserve Saturday.
Hansen missed five games while on injured reserve will a knee injury, but he'll presumably return to game action Sunday against the Falcons. He's played exclusively on special teams this season, so his return shouldn't impact New Orleans defense.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/07/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/06/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/07/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/01/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/10/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Tera Roberts
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 29 min read