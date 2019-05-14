Hansen (undisclosed) re-signed with the Saints after the team waived him Friday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hansen was let go by the Saints with a non-football injury designation but was able to find his way back to the team. The 25-year-old was impressive last season for Utah, making 114 tackles (70 solo) and five sacks in 13 games.

