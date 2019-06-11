Hansen (undislcosed) was placed on the waived/NFI list by the Saints on Tuesday.

The type of injury Hansen is going through is unclear, but the fact that he was placed on the non-football injury list suggests his injury took place off the field. His placement prevents him from practicing, and won't likely see the field any time soon. The 25-year-old was impressive last season for Utah, making 114 tackles (70 solo) and five sacks in 13 games.