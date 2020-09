Hansen (hip) has been ruled out of Monday's game versus the Raiders, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

After spending his rookie 2019 season on the NFI list with an undisclosed injury, Hansen made his NFL debut in Week 1, logging all 13 snaps on special teams. He won't be available for an encore after picking up an injury during the practice week, so he'll look to get healthy before a Week 3 meeting with Green Bay.