Saints' Chase Hansen: Won't play Monday
Hansen (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Baltimore.
Hansen didn't practice Friday and Saturday after being limited Thursday due to a knee injury. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 10 against Pittsburgh.
