The Saints activated Young (neck) off the active/PUP list Wednesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Young has been dealing with a nagging neck injury that's kept him sidelined since signing with the Saints, but he was spotted practicing Wednesday and it finally seems as if he's past the issue. Now that the former second-overall pick has returned to full health, he's expected to serve as one of New Orleans' top edge rushers in 2024.