Young (calf) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Young is dealing with a calf issue that he picked up during Wednesday's practice, but the 2020 first-rounder relayed Thursday that the injury is not a long-term concern, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Regardless, Young's practice participation Friday will provide more clarity on his status heading into Sunday's regular-season opener against Arizona. Chris Rumph would be slated to see more snaps at outside linebacker opposite Carl Granderson if Young is not cleared to play.