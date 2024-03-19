Young is slated to undergo neck surgery that will keep him sidelined until at least training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

On the heels of signing a one-year, $13 million contract with the Saints on Monday, Young now will address an injury that may stem from the stinger that he suffered back in the preseason and resulted in inactive status for Week 1. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 Draft, he spent the first three and a half seasons of his career with the Commanders before landing with the 49ers at the trade deadline in October. Overall, Young has 16.5 sacks among his 100 tackles in 43 career contests.