Young (calf), who is listed questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Young took a designation into the weekend after the calf injury limited his activity in practices Thursday and Friday. While he looks to be trending toward playing through the injury in Week 2, his availability won't be officially confirmed until the Saints release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Despite playing 77 percent of the defensive snaps in the Saints' 31-30 overtime loss to the Lions in Week 1, Young was held quiet on the stat sheet, as he finished with one pass defensed and no tackles.