Young (full) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Young was held out of Wednesday's practice due to an illness, but he appears to no longer be under the weather and should be available for Sunday's NFC South clash against the Buccaneers. The 2020 first-rounder missed the first five games of the regular season due to a calf injury, but he played in Weeks 5 and 6 and logged four tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks, and two pass defenses over that span.