The Saints and Young agreed to a contract Monday.

According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Young's new deal will be for one year. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 Draft, Young earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors to kick off his career, but his next two seasons were derailed by injuries, and he split 2023 between the Commanders and 49ers. With 16.5 sacks in 43 games in his first four campaigns, he'll be a part of a New Orleans pass rush that features Cameron Jordan and Carl Granderson.