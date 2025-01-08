Young finished the 2024 regular season with 31 tackles (31 solo), including 5.5 sacks, three pass defenses and one forced fumble through 17 games.

Despite serving as the backup defensive end behind Carl Granderson and Cameron Jordan all season long, Young ended up up playing at least 60 percent of the Saints' defensive snaps in 13 of 17 games, and his 5.5 sacks were his most since his rookie season with Washington in 2020 (7.5). Young signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Saints in March of 2024, so he'll enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent for the second straight year.