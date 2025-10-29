Young recorded four tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, in New Orleans' loss versus the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Young was one of the Saints' few bright spots during the blowout loss, as he was involved in two of the team's three sacks of Baker Mayfield. The 2020 first-round pick has gotten off to a hot start since making his debut in the Week 6 loss to the Patriots, logging eight tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, across his first three outings.