Young (calf) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

The Ohio State product has yet to play this season due to a calf injury sustained in early September, but it now appears he's ready to make his 2025 debut in Week 6. Young appeared in 17 games for the Saints last season, recording 31 total tackles, including 5.5 sacks, three passes defended and one forced fumble. Now that he's returned to full health, he's expected to operate as one of the Saints' top outside linebackers and start opposite Carl Granderson.