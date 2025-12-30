Young logged four tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown during the Saints' 34-26 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Young arguably made the play of the game late in the second quarter, when he strip-sacked Cam Ward, recovered the fumble and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown to reduce the Saints' deficit to three points. It was the second defensive touchdown of Young's six-year NFL career, with the first taking place in his rookie season in 2020 while playing for Washington. His performance Sunday put him up to a career-high 8.5 sacks through 11 regular-season games, and he'll look to add to his total this Sunday against the Falcons.