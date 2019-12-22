Play

Gardner-Johnson (concussion) is active Week 16 against the Titans, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Gardner-Johnson saw his highest defensive snap count in the last three games Week 15 against Indianapolis, but emerged from the contest with a concussion. He's since cleared protocol and even logged a full practice session, paving the way for a Week 16 return.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends