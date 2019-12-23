Play

Gardner-Johnson recorded eight tackles (five solo) and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 38-28 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Gardner-Johnson produced a solid performance Sunday after clearing the concussion protocol earlier in the week and earning the starting nod against Tennessee. He recorded eight tackles for the second week in a row while adding a fumble recovery. He'll look to build on his late-season momentum in Week 17 against Carolina.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends