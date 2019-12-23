Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Eight tackles and fumble recovery
Gardner-Johnson recorded eight tackles (five solo) and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 38-28 win over the Titans on Sunday.
Gardner-Johnson produced a solid performance Sunday after clearing the concussion protocol earlier in the week and earning the starting nod against Tennessee. He recorded eight tackles for the second week in a row while adding a fumble recovery. He'll look to build on his late-season momentum in Week 17 against Carolina.
More News
-
Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Preparing to start•
-
Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Logs full practice Friday•
-
Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Limited Thursday•
-
Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Suffers concussion•
-
Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: New Orleans selects in fourth round•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...