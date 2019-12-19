Play

Gardner-Johnson (concussion) was limited in Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Gardner-Johnson is making progress through the league's five-step protocol for head injuries after being sidelined to begin the week. The rookie fourth-round pick will need to fully clear the concussion protocol before retaking the field. With Vonn Bell (knee) also nursing an injury, D.J. Swearinger could be in line to play an expanded role on defense against the Titans on Sunday.

