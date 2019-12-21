Play

Gardner-Johnson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Gardner-Johnson upped his practice participation each day since sitting out Wednesday. If active, he'll likely get the start with Vonn Bell out due to a knee injury.

