The Saints selected Gardner-Johnson in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 105th overall.

Gardner-Johnson (5-foot-11, 210 pounds) showed standout playmaking ability at Florida, where as a junior last year he intercepted four passes (returning two for touchdowns) while making nine tackles for loss, and he supplemented his prospect profile with a standout 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the combine. The Saints already have Marcus Williams and Vonn Bell at safety, however, so Gardner-Johnson will probably play special teams while otherwise rotating into sub packages when they want to limit Bell's coverage exposure. If Bell should leave the picture at some point, then Gardner-Johnson would project as a starter and could emerge as an IDP factor for New Orleans.