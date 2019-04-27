Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: New Orleans selects in fourth round
The Saints selected Gardner-Johnson in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 105th overall.
Gardner-Johnson (5-foot-11, 210 pounds) showed standout playmaking ability at Florida, where as a junior last year he intercepted four passes (returning two for touchdowns) while making nine tackles for loss, and he supplemented his prospect profile with a standout 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the combine. The Saints already have Marcus Williams and Vonn Bell at safety, however, so Gardner-Johnson will probably play special teams while otherwise rotating into sub packages when they want to limit Bell's coverage exposure. If Bell should leave the picture at some point, then Gardner-Johnson would project as a starter and could emerge as an IDP factor for New Orleans.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Round 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...