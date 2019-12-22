Play

Gardner-Johnson (concussion) is lining up as a starter for the team's Week 16 contest against the Titans, John Hendrix of Sports Illustrated reports.

Gardner-Johnson has played an inconsistent role for the team throughout the season. However, he cleared concussion protocol in time for the team's Week 16 contest and should be in line for an increased role with Vonn Bell (knee) inactive.

