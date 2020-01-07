Play

Gardner-Johnson ended his rookie season with 49 tackles (38 solo), one interception and a forced fumble in 2019.

The fourth-rounder out of Florida played a key role in New Orleans' defense in his rookie season, starting seven contests and forcing two turnovers. He was in the starting lineup for the final three games of the year and played just over 80 percent of defensive snaps in that stretch, finishing the 2019 campaign on a high note. He'll look to take the next step forward in 2020 when he returns for his second season with the Saints.

More News
Our Latest Stories