Gardner-Johnson suffered a concussion and has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's contest, Amie Just of The Times-Picayune reports.

The rookie will have to pass concussion protocol testing before he can return to the field in a future contest. The safety recorded eight tackles (six solo) before exiting the contest. If Gardner-Johnson should miss multiple contest, the Saints can take solace in the fact that they signed veteran Janoris Jenkins earlier in the day.