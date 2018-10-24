Saints' Chaz Green: Signs with New Orleans
Green signed a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Green didn't perform up to expectations during training camp with the Cowboys and was eventually let go by the club during final roster cuts. He has found a new home in New Orleans and should provide additional depth to an offensive line that recently lost Josh LeRibeus (ankle) for the season.
