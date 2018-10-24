Saints' Chaz Green: Signs with Saints
Green signed on the dotted line to join the Saints on Wednesday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Green didn't perform up to expectations during training camp with the Cowboys and was eventually let go by the club during final roster cuts. He has found a new home in New Orleans and should provide some depth to an offensive line that just lost the services of Josh LeRibeus (ankle) for the season.
