Saints' Chris Banjo: Absent from OTAs
Banjo (knee) wasn't present at OTAs on Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com reports.
Banjo was one of four Saints not present at OTAs on Thursday. The team didn't provide a reason for the defensive back's absence, but a league source said he is recovering from a "minor knee injury." Banjo has appeared in all 32 games for the Saints over the last two seasons, though primarily in a special teams role -- the 29-year-old logged 608 snaps on special teams compared to 85 snaps on defense.
