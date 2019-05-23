Banjo (knee) wasn't present at OTAs on Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com reports.

Banjo was one of four Saints not present at OTAs on Thursday. The team didn't provide a reason for the defensive back's absence, but a league source said he is recovering from a "minor knee injury." Banjo has appeared in all 32 games for the Saints over the last two seasons, though primarily in a special teams role -- the 29-year-old logged 608 snaps on special teams compared to 85 snaps on defense.

