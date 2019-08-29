Banjo (knee) had three tackles (two solo) in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.

Banjo missed time during the offseason with the knee injury but is good to go with the regular season right around the corner. The 29-year-old has played only 85 defensive snaps over the past two seasons in New Orleans, but he earned a three-year extension in March due to his impact on special teams.

