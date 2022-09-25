Olave caught nine of 13 targets for 147 yards in Sunday's 22-14 loss to the Panthers.

Olave was easily the most productive Saints receiver in the first half, as he went into the break with 72 receiving yards while his teammates combined for only 40. He topped his first-half yardage total by three after halftime, benefiting from a pass-heavy game script and the early departures of both Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle). Olave has been targeted 26 times over the past two weeks, and the rookie first-round pick could be in for even heavier volume against the Vikings in Week 4 if either injured veteran wideout sits out in London.