Olave caught seven of 11 targets for 129 yards in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Bengals.

Rainy conditions in Cincinnati didn't slow Olave down, as the fifth-year wideout produced his second straight 100-yard game and his fifth of the season. Starting quarterback Tyler Shough briefly left the game in the third quarter to get his throwing shoulder checked out, but he returned for the Saints' next possession. Should Shough's injury end up being more serious than initially believed, Spencer Rattler would take over the offense, but Olave would figure to be the team's top downfield option either way. Through 11 games, Olave has amassed a 75-995-2 line on 113 targets as he rockets toward a career-best campaign. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 13 at home against the Packers.