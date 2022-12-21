Olave (hamstring) was held out of practice Wednesday.
Olave has yet to practice this week as he tends to a hamstring issue, giving him just one more opportunity to get some on-field work before the Saints file their final Week 16 injury report Thursday. Fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry made a sudden appearance on Wednesday's report as a non-participant due to an ankle concern, so this position group will be one to monitor as Saturday's game at Cleveland approaches.
