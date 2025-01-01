Olave (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday.

Olave now has been listed as full on four consecutive practice reports, but he's yet to receive clearance from an independent neurologist following the concussion that he suffered Week 9 at Carolina. Interim coach Darren Rizzi relayed Monday that Olave also needs to improve his conditioning level, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. Nevertheless, Olave at least appears to be on a path to returning to action Sunday in Tampa Bay, something that may be confirmed as soon as New Orleans posts its final Week 18 injury report Friday.