Olave (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Olave maintained his activity level from one day prior as he attempts to make his way through the concussion protocol. Considering he suffered the head injury this past Sunday in Atlanta, his ability to log some on-field work in back-to-back sessions generally is a positive sign that he may be able to play Week 13. Having said that, Olave ultimately will be subject to an evaluation from an independent neurologist in order to receive clearance to play Sunday against the Lions.