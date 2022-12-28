Olave (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Terrin Waack of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Olave didn't practice at all due to a hamstring issue during Week 16 prep before he was ruled out for this past Saturday's game at Cleveland. It marked the second absence for what's been a productive first pro campaign for the 11th overall pick of this year's draft, as he's just 60 yards shy of 1,000 receiving yards with two games to go in the regular season. Wednesday's injury report will reveal how much work Olave was able to handle.