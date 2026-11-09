Olave caught seven of 12 targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 23-22 overtime win over Cleveland.

The fifth-year wideout led the Saints in catches, targets and receiving yards once again, but Juwan Johnson was on the other end of Tyler Shough's only TD of the day. Olave is the clear top option in the New Orleans passing attack, but with Jordyn Tyson finally making his pro debut Sunday, secondaries may have someone else to worry about in the second half of the season. Olave will take a 56-734-2 line on 83 targets into a Week 10 battle against the Panthers.