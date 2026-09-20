Olave caught eight of 10 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 win over Baltimore.

The fifth-year wideout dealt with a minor hamstring issue during the week, but Olave looked fully healthy when he hauled in a 21-yard strike from Tyler Shough early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 17-17. Olave has an impressive 18-268-1 line on 23 targets through two games as the Saints' clear top downfield option, and he seems likely to continue padding his numbers in a Week 3 home tilt against the Raiders.