The Saints selected Olave in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 11th overall.

New Orleans made the most of its draft capital, using the 16th pick along with other mid-round selections to trade up for Olave out of Ohio State. Olave is an excellent fit in the Big Easy as the Saints had a need for a legitimate option in the passing game opposite fellow Buckeye Michael Thomas. The 6-foot Olave set the all-time touchdown record with 35 over four seasons. In terms of tools, Olave is silky smooth as a route runner, but he isn't just crafty; he runs a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, which suggests that the downfield ability he demonstrated at Ohio State can translate at the next level. Regardless of New Orleans' direction at quarterback, Olave is set up to have a strong fantasy projection as a rookie.