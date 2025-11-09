Saints' Chris Olave: Breaks out with rookie QB
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olave caught five of eight targets for 104 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Panthers.
The fourth-year wideout put together his best performance of the season in terms of yardage, capped by a 62-yard TD in the second quarter. Olave failed to see double-digit targets for only the fourth time in 2025, but he's showing some good early chemistry with rookie QB Tyler Shough, who was making his second career start. Olave will take a 60-664-4 line on 94 targets through 10 games into the Saints' bye, before facing the Falcons in Week 12.
More News
-
Saints' Chris Olave: Limited to four targets Week 9•
-
Saints' Chris Olave: Strong PPR effort Sunday•
-
Saints' Chris Olave: Cleared to play Week 8•
-
Saints' Chris Olave: Limited in return to practice•
-
Saints' Chris Olave: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Saints' Chris Olave: Misses practice with ankle injury•