Olave caught five of eight targets for 104 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Panthers.

The fourth-year wideout put together his best performance of the season in terms of yardage, capped by a 62-yard TD in the second quarter. Olave failed to see double-digit targets for only the fourth time in 2025, but he's showing some good early chemistry with rookie QB Tyler Shough, who was making his second career start. Olave will take a 60-664-4 line on 94 targets through 10 games into the Saints' bye, before facing the Falcons in Week 12.