Olave and QB Derek Carr connected well at Wednesday's practice, Ross Jackson of Locked On Network reports.

Carr is surely pleased to have all his top receivers healthy, after he spent part of the offseason program throwing to backups while Olave (Achilles), Michael Thomas (foot) and Rashid Shaheed (groin) dealt with various medical issues. Olave's Achilles soreness was never reported to be serious, and the 2022 first-round pick should quickly emerge as Carr's favorite option downfield on the heels of a 1,000-yard rookie season.