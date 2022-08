Olave caught his only target for four yards in Saturday's preseason opener against the Texans.

Olave drew the start and logged 15 offensive snaps in his preseason debut, but the rookie first-rounder saw just one target on a short dump-off from reserve quarterback Ian Book. Despite the absences of fellow receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, Olave's lack of volume in the Saints' first preseason contest shouldn't be a concern.