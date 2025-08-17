Olave (ankle) caught two of four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 17-17 preseason tie against the Jaguars.

Olave saw his first game action since Week 9 of the 2024 regular season, when he suffered a season-ending concussion. He then missed the Saints' preseason opener against the Chargers due to an ankle injury. The 2022 first-round pick has regained health, but he could be held back by questionable quarterback play in 2025. Both of Olave's catches Sunday came on passes from rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough, who is competing against Spencer Rattler for the starting role after Derek Carr retired in the offseason. New Orleans hasn't settled on a starting QB ahead of the team's final preseason game against the Broncos on Saturday.