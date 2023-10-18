Olave (toe) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game against the Jaguars.

For a second straight week, Olave has had some practice limitations due to a toe issue, but after being listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report, he's good to go for game day. He wasn't worse for wear this past Sunday in Houston, logging a season-high 87 percent snap share on his way to seven catches (on 10 targets) for 96 yards and no touchdowns. Olave will look to produce Thursday versus a Jacksonville defense that has allowed the third-most touchdowns (seven) to opposing wide receivers in six contests this season.