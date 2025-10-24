Saints' Chris Olave: Cleared to play Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olave (ankle) won't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Saints coach Kellen More preempted the final injury report, telling reporters Friday that none of his injured players will have injury designations. Olave is coming off a two-TD performance Week 7 in Chicago, where his dominant volume finally translated to big-time production, though it was actually a down week for him targets-wise (seven). He got double-digit looks in five of the Saints' first six games of the season.
