Olave brought in five of eight targets for 119 yards in the Saints' 33-28 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Olave was able to make an accelerated recovery from the concussion that forced an early Week 12 exit, and he finished with a team-high yardage total by a wide margin while tying for the lead in targets as well. The speedster didn't seem to show any ill effects from the head injury, and he's now recorded at least 94 receiving yards in three straight games while eclipsing the 100-yard mark in back-to-back contests for the first time on the campaign. Olave will next do battle against the Panthers' typically stingy pass defense in a Week 14 divisional clash.