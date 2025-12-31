Olave didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Olave has been dealing with a back issue from time to time since Week 13, but he's suited up for each of the last five contests on his way to 31 catches (on 48 targets) for 429 yards and five touchdowns during that span. Now with an illness in tow, his status bears watching as the week goes to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday in Atlanta.